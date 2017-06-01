Police investigating after gunshots fired into Goose Creek Wendy's

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired into a Wendy's in Goose Creek Thursday night.

The shooting happened at 101 Red Bank Road.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, no one was injured in the incident.

Pictures from the scene show the glass doors of the restaurant have been shattered.

Residents reported they heard multiple gun shots at the time of the incident.

Motorists said police officers had police tape around the restaurant and have closed the entrance.

Forensic units are currently on scene working the case.

Video of scene at Wendy's off Red Bank Rd. Glass remaining on shattered doors removed, swept. All entrances to restaurant closed. #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/rN3Mz8tib8 — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) June 2, 2017

