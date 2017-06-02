Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/1)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-6 with 2 runs scored and a K also collecting his 1000th career hit in a 12-2 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .278 with 11 HR's and 25 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-4 with 2 K's in a 12-2 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .282 with 12 HR's and 34 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - No game. The Stratford alum is batting .273 with 4 HR's and 17 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - No game. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA and 6 K's in 8 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - Did not play in a 9-2 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .246 with 4 HR's and 10 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 6-4 loss to Charlotte. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 9.64 ERA and 7 K's in 4.2 innings.