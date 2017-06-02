One person dead after crash on Highway 61

The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crashing into a tree on Highway 61.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern says the accident happened just after midnight on Highway 61 near O'Sullivan Lane. That's about 1.5 miles away from the intersection of Highway 61 and Bacons Bridge Road.

Southern says the driver of a 2005 Volvo was traveling northbound when they ran off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to Summerville Medical Center, where the person died.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office has not released the name of the driver.

The Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the crash.

