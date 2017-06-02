Cops: Teenager arrested for bringing gun to Stall High School

Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Stall High School.

Officials with the North Charleston Police Department have arrested Sheikh Davis for possession of a weapon on school grounds.

According to police, the weapon has not been located. Davis is expected to have a bond hearing Saturday morning.

Davis' arrest stems from an incident on Tuesday when a teacher reported what appeared to be a gun dropping out of a student's book bag at her class.

The Charleston County School District says the school was placed on a Code Red Lockdown in response to the staff member reporting that they observed a weapon falling to the ground from a student's belongings.

"That staff member then reported that same student gathering the item in question and running to another location," district officials said.

According to police, after the item dropped, the student picked it up and left the classroom.

The school was placed on lockdown as officers cleared the scene.

According to a statement by CCSD, North Charleston Police Department officers thoroughly searched the campus for the student and the possible weapon.

"The student was not on campus and seen leaving the campus," NCPD officials said.

Police then spoke to a family member at the suspect's home.

When asked if there were any weapons inside the home, she said she did not have any weapons inside the home but believed the suspect had access to weapons outside of the residence.

