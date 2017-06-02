Report: Gun battle at Goose Creek Wendy's shatters doors, damages motorist's car

Investigators say a shooting at a Goose Creek Wendy's was a gun battle which damaged the restaurant's glass doors and a motorist's car which was sitting in traffic.

The incident happened on 101 Red Bank Road.

According to GCPD officials, after someone in a car shot into the restaurant at 101 Red Bank Road, another individual ran outside and began firing on the vehicle.

Goose Creek dispatch crews also received a call from a witness that said his car window was shot out while he was sitting in traffic on Red Bank Road in front of Wendy's.

A woman said she captured this video after she heard gunshots being fired.

The investigation began at 7 p.m. when a GCPD police officer responded to Wendy's for a report of an attempted murder.

A witness told the officer she saw two male subjects standing in the lobby near the front door of the restaurant. According to the witness, she then saw a white four door car with a North Carolina license plate pull up outside the business near the front door.

The witness reported hearing several gun shots which she believed were fired from inside the vehicle towards the business, and saw the front glass doors shatter.

Authorities say the two male subjects who were in the lobby then ran outside the business into the parking lot. According to police, one of the subjects then pulled out a gun and started shooting at the vehicle which was fleeing the scene.

Investigators spoke to another witness who said he heard multiple gun shots while he was sitting inside a hotel room nearby.

He said he looked out a window and saw a newer model white sedan fleeing the parking lot at a high rate of speed. He then saw a newer model dark metallic grey Kia sedan occupied by two male subjects flee the parking lot in pursuit of the white vehicle.

According to the Goose Creek Police Department, no one was injured in the incident. Pictures from the scene showed the glass doors of the restaurant had been shattered.

Residents reported they heard multiple gun shots.

Officers had police tape around the restaurant and closed the entrance.

Forensic units also responded to the scene.

Video of scene at Wendy's off Red Bank Rd. Glass remaining on shattered doors removed, swept. All entrances to restaurant closed. #CHSnews pic.twitter.com/rN3Mz8tib8 — Jackson Helms (@Jackson_Live5) June 2, 2017

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.