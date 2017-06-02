Charleston police make arrest in W. Ashley home invasion, sexual assault case

Officials with the Charleston Police Department announced they have made an arrest in a home invasion and sexual assault case that happened in a West Ashley neighborhood.

Charleston Police Chief Greg Mullen said officers have arrested 28-year-old Filiciano Smith.

Smith is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree burglary, kidnapping and unlawful carrying of a firearm. He was locked up at the All Cannon Detention Center.

According to police, physical evidence recovered at the scene of the crime linked the suspect to the incident at the Old Windermere neighborhood off of Highway 17.

"We've clearly had a significant presence working on this case because of the fact this is a stranger rape," Mullen said during a press conference Friday afternoon."We are very fortunate in the city, we don't have a lot of stranger rapes and obviously when they do occur they are very serious to us and we take them to heart because we want to make sure we are protecting our community."

The incident happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 22 at a Chadwick Drive residence.

"According to the victim, she was awakened by a black male who had entered her residence," CPD officials said.

A report states that during the incident, the victim was sexually assaulted.

"After the assault, the suspect left the residence in an unknown direction," police said.

Since the incident was reported, detectives and crime scene technicians have been processing the crime scene, canvassing the neighborhood for evidence, and conducting proactive patrols throughout the area.

One neighbor said she found out about the incident after an email was sent out to residents in the area. The neighbor says they have had a few incidents with things being stolen out of people’s cars but nothing to this extent.

“No house break-ins. Definitely no sexual assaults that we know of. I think it’s a shock to everybody,” she said.

