Charleston police to give update in sexual assault, home invasion case

Officials with the Charleston Police Department are set to give an update in a case where a woman says someone broke into her West Ashley home and sexually assaulted her.

Authorities are expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. to provide information on what they've found so far.

According to police, the incident happened between 2:30 a.m. and 4 a.m. on May 22 at a Chadwick Drive residence.

"According to the victim, she was awakened by a black male who had entered her residence," CPD officials said.

A report states that during the incident, the victim was sexually assaulted.

"After the assault, the suspect left the residence in an unknown direction," police said.

Since the incident was reported, detectives and crime scene technicians have been processing the crime scene, canvassing the neighborhood for evidence, and conducting proactive patrols throughout the area.

The incident happened in the Old Windermere neighborhood off Highway 17.

One neighbor said she found out about the incident after an email was sent out to residents in the area. The neighbor says they have had a few incidents with things being stolen out of people’s cars but nothing to this extent.

“No house break-ins. Definitely no sexual assaults that we know of. I think it’s a shock to everybody,” she said.

