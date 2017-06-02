Authorities investigating after someone intentionally sets fire to car in Charleston

Authorities are investigating after someone intentionally set fire to a car in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston Fire Department, dispatch received a 911 shortly before midnight on Thursday regarding a car fire near Archdale and West streets.

In addition, officials were alerted to a fire alarm from the Majestic Square building on King Street. When crews arrived they saw a car on fire at the loading dock area of the Majestic Square building.

"The building fire sprinkler system had activated to protect the building, generating the alarm, and slowed the fire spread," CFD officials said."Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze and prevented further damage in the area."

A report states members of the Fire Marshal Division responded to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.

"Fire Investigators from CFD worked jointly with members of the Charleston Police Department to further the investigation and conduct interviews of the involved parties," CFD officials said.

According to authorities, damage to the building was limited due to the activation of the fire sprinkler system and the quick response and suppression by responding personnel.

"Initially, emergency personnel from Charleston Fire Department were dispatched to the vehicle fire, with additional units dispatched from Charleston, North Charleston, and James Island Fire Departments, EMS and CPD when the additional call was received," CFD officials said.

