Gov. Henry McMaster speaking how Palmetto state is preparing for hurricane season

Governor Henry McMaster. (Source: Twitter) Governor Henry McMaster. (Source: Twitter)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Gov. Henry McMaster is in North Charleston expected to talk about how the Palmetto state is preparing as hurricane season begins.

He's meeting with Charleston County leaders at the emergency operations center right now.

He'll meet with emergency officials in Beaufort later this afternoon.

You can watch him speak live here. 

