Quantcast

Gov. Henry McMaster speaking how SC is preparing for hurricane s - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Gov. Henry McMaster speaking how SC is preparing for hurricane season

Governor Henry McMaster. (Source: Twitter) Governor Henry McMaster. (Source: Twitter)
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Gov. Henry McMaster is in North Charleston talking about how the Palmetto state is preparing as hurricane season begins.

You can watch him speak live here. 

He's meeting with Charleston County leaders at the emergency operations center right now.

He'll meet with emergency officials in Beaufort later this afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly