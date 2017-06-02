Cops: Lowcountry man struck in the head with hatchet after argument

Authorities have arrested a 52-year-old man accused of striking another man in the head with a hatchet following an argument.

The Hanahan Police Department arrested Jesus Moreno-Castillo of North Charleston.

His arrest stems from an incident on Monday when police responded to a home on Allison Avenue.

When the responding officer arrived on scene, he saw the victim standing by the front door and bleeding from his head.

EMS arrived on scene and transported the victim to Trident Hospital for a large cut to his head.

The victim said he and a man, later identified as Moreno-Castillo, were in a verbal argument earlier in the day.

According to the victim, the suspect then returned later that night looking for his roommate.

A report states the victim then told the suspect the roommate was sleeping and could not go into the home.

The victim said at that point the suspect struck him in the head with a hatchet causing a "large cut all the way to the skull."

