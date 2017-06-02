Copy-Former nurse admits killing nursing home patients

WOODSTOCK, ONTARIO (CBC/CNN) - A former nurse in Canada is called a "monster," following her plea in court on Thursday.
Elizabeth Wettlaufer pleaded guilty to 14 charges, including first-degree murder and attempted murder. She had already confessed to killing eight nursing home patients over the years, and hurting six others.
Victims' relatives watched her videotaped confession at a courtroom in Woodstock. Wettlaufer said she believed she was being used by God, and she would have a laughing felling after killing the patients.
She killed her victims by injecting them with high doses of insulin.
Copyright 2017 CBC News via CNN. All rights reserved.
