Shelby Rogers falls in French Open 3rd round

Kristina Mladenovic is through to the French Open fourth round after beating Shelby Rogers of the United States 7-5, 4-6, 8-6 from 5-3 down in the last set.

The 13th-seeded Frenchwoman secured victory on her first match point with a forehand winner, and threw both arms in the air to the roar of the crowd.

"I went through so much emotion in this match, I don't know what to say," said Mladenovic, praising the fans. "I don't have words to describe the love I have for you and what you bring me."

Rogers was serving for the match at 5-3 when she was broken to love. Mladenovic then held to love for 5-5 to turn the match around.

At 6-6, Rogers was broken to love again, giving Mladenovic the chance to serve for victory.

Mladenovic, who took three hours to beat Jennifer Brady in the first round, next plays defending champion Garbine Muguruza of Spain, who advanced to the fourth round of the French Open by beating Yulia Putintseva 7-5, 6-2.