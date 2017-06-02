Quantcast

Emergency crews clear accident at I-26/I-526 interchange

Emergency crews clear accident at I-26/I-526 interchange

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews have cleared an accident that was backing up eastbound traffic on I-26 Friday afternoon. 

The accident was right before the I-526 interchange. 

Motorists reported that EMS crews also responded to the scene. 

