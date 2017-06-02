2017 Sertoma Classic match ups announced

Goose Creek, West Ashley and defending SCISA AA state champions First Baptist are among the teams that will take part in the 2017 Sertoma Classic at Johnson Hagood Stadium organizers announced on Friday afternoon.

Overall 21 teams will take part in the 47th annual event over the course of two nights and 11 contests.

Among the changes that are being to the Classic this season includes almost all of the games now lasting a full two-quarters instead of just one. There will also be no powder puff games this year.

For the 2nd straight year, Sertoma also has to deal with the lack of some of the biggest schools in the area taking part. Both Wando and James Island are not allowed to participate this year due to sanctions from the SCHSL and teams from Dorchester County are once again holding their own jamboree this year.

The Sertoma Classic begins on August 10th.

August 10th

North Charleston vs. Northwood Academy 2 quarters

Cane Bay vs. St. John's 2 quarters

First Baptist vs. Military Magnet 1 quarter

Palmetto Christian vs. Military Magnet 1 quarter

Oceanside Collegiate vs. Timberland 2 quarters

West Ashley vs. Stall 2 quarters

August 11th (All games will be 2 quarters)

Burke vs. Charleston School of Math & Science

Baptist Hill vs. Garrett

Stratford vs. Pinewood Prep

Porter-Gaud vs. Academic Magnet

Bishop England vs. Goose Creek