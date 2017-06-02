2017 Sertoma Classic match ups announced

Goose Creek, West Ashley and defending SCISA AA state champions First Baptist are among the teams that will take part in the 2017 Sertoma Classic at Johnson Hagood Stadium organizers announced on Friday afternoon.
Overall 21 teams will take part in the 47th annual event over the course of two nights and 11 contests.
Among the changes that are being to the Classic this season includes almost all of the games now lasting a full two-quarters instead of just one. There will also be no powder puff games this year.
For the 2nd straight year, Sertoma also has to deal with the lack of some of the biggest schools in the area taking part. Both Wando and James Island are not allowed to participate this year due to sanctions from the SCHSL and teams from Dorchester County are once again holding their own jamboree this year.
The Sertoma Classic begins on August 10th.
August 10th
North Charleston vs. Northwood Academy 2 quarters
Cane Bay vs. St. John's 2 quarters
First Baptist vs. Military Magnet 1 quarter
Palmetto Christian vs. Military Magnet 1 quarter
Oceanside Collegiate vs. Timberland 2 quarters
West Ashley vs. Stall 2 quarters
August 11th (All games will be 2 quarters)
Burke vs. Charleston School of Math & Science
Baptist Hill vs. Garrett
Stratford vs. Pinewood Prep
Porter-Gaud vs. Academic Magnet
Bishop England vs. Goose Creek
