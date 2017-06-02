"Wear Orange" campaign reaches S.C. for National Gun Violence Awareness

Millions of people across the country will be wearing orange over the next two days, in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness.

Wear orange meet-ups will happen nationwide, with people filling up concert venues and lighting up landmarks in parks.

"Wear Orange" is inspired by Chicago teens who refused to be silent in the face of daily gun violence. It was started by a group of teens in the South Side after their friend, Hadiya Pendleton, was shot and killed in 2013.

On Friday, National Gun Violence Awareness Day, more than 400 influencers, corporations, mayors, partner organizations and a series of iconic landmarks across the country will participate in the Wear Orange campaign.

The "Wear Orange" campaign has reached South Carolina for National Gun Violence Awareness. This week, there will be events happening in Beaufort, Bluffton, Columbia, Conway, Greenville, North Charleston and Summerville to honor the awareness.

Beaufort - The Beaufort Wear Orange Gun Violence Awareness Walk in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Lowcountry Beaufort volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a Wear Orange partner will be at the Henry C, Chambers Waterfront Park located at 700 Bay Street on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 12 p.m. Contact: Maggie Hammer at kmhammer@centurytel.net for more information.

Columbia - Columbia Wear Orange Event in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Columbia volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a Wear Orange partner will be at the SC Statehouse Grounds located at 1100 Gervais Street on Saturday, at 9 a.m. For more information contact: Sylvie Dessau at southcarolina@momschapterleaders.org

Greenville - Greenville Wear Orange Rally in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Greenville volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a Wear Orange partner will be at One City Plaza located at 1 Main Street on Saturday at 2 p.m. contact: Tandy Taylor at tandy.taylor@bellsouth.net for more information.

North Charleston - North Charleston Wear Orange March for Gun Violence Awareness

North Charleston volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a Wear Orange partner will be at 2025 Reynolds Avenue (Orange Building) on Saturday at 10 a.m. Contact: Jackie Shelley at jshelley.sc@gmail.com for more information.

Summerville - Summerville Wear Orange, We Are Their Voices Event in honor of National Gun Violence Awareness Day

Summerville volunteers with the South Carolina chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, a Wear Orange partner will be at Baum Temple A.M.E. Zion Church located at 943 West 1st North Street on Saturday at 1 p.m. For more information, contact: Sylvie Dessau at southcarolina@momschapterleaders.org.

“It’s truly incredible to watch this movement grow year after year - it has morphed from a moment my friends and I dreamed up to honor Hadiya to a national movement, with events in every state,” Nza-Ari Khepra, founder of Project Orange Tree and co-creator of Wear Orange said. “I’m so grateful to the thousands of Americans who will turn out to turn their communities orange this weekend. Their passion for saving lives from gun violence inspires me to keep going and demanding change.”

Last year more than 300 noteworthy individuals and organizations, including President Obama, Julianne Moore, Kim Kardashian West, Vogue and Viacom answered the call, making their support for the movement loud and clear. And across the country, nearly 250,000 people took action online and in person at events. This year promises to reach much, much further—the skyline is the limit. Landmarks across the country – including the Empire State Building and Niagara Falls – will go orange in support of National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

