Groundbreaking begins for new Cane Bay YMCA

Cannon Street YMCA of Greater Charleston began their groundbreaking for their new state-of-the-art facility in Cane Bay on Friday.

The highly-anticipated project will feature a 54,000-square-foot sports facility with a 25-meter swimming pool, full basketball court, jogging track, multipurpose spaces and even a library.

The 5,000-square-foot library will be full service and is the first of its kind collaboration between a county library and a YMCA in the United States.

"This new YMCA and public library will serve the community beautifully and draw people from throughout the region," Paul Stoney, President and CEO of the Cannon Street YMCA of Greater Charleston. "Our collaboration with the Berkeley County Library System has been amazing and has assisted us in developing a comprehensive venue where on a given day, people from across the region could be attending a softball tournament, aquatics education, a tennis tournament and soccer tournament, or just reading a book in the technology center."

Cane Bay developer Gramling Brothers Real Estate & Development and partners gave 68 acres to the YMCA of Greater Charleston for the project. It is the largest gift of land ever donated to a non-camp YMCA in the United States, according to local YMCA officials.

The first phase includes that state of the art building, the therapeutic aquatic center, gym with basketball courts, two soccer fields and two baseball fields. The second phase, which does not yet have a price tag, includes the remaining fields and tennis courts.

The facility will be built in the heart of the Cane Bay community off U.S. Highway 176 in Berkeley County. It is expected to open in the Summer of 2018.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.