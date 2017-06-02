College of Charleston fraternity suspended until fall 2021

A College of Charleston Fraternity has been suspended until the fall of 2021 after instances of parties with alcohol, hazing, and marijuana use.

This is the fourth College of Charleston fraternity that has been shut down in the 2016-2017 school year, due to misconduct.

The school says incidents with Beta Theta Pi started in August of last year and an investigation started this past March.

The fraternity used chapter funds to buy the alcohol and used calisthenics and personal servitude in instances of hazing, the college said.

