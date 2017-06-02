FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Port Access Rd. Construction extended, roads will remain closed

The Port Access Road Construction project's road closures have been extended until June 19, according to a SCDOT Construction spokesperson.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 52 between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue, will remain closed until June 19.

The ongoing closure of the U.S. 52/Meeting Street/Carner Avenue, between Burton Lane and Spruill Avenue, is being extended for eastbound traffic into Charleston.

The closure of the eastbound lanes was originally required to demolish the former I-26 Exit 218 ramps to and from Spruill Avenue.

The decision was made to extend these lane closures for utility relocation, drilled shaft installation, and embankment work associated with construction of the new Port Access Road I-26 Interchange ramps.

While lane closures are an inconvenience the traveling public, closing the eastbound lanes and flagging the westbound lanes provides a safer environment for workers and those traveling through and around the area.

All eastbound traffic will be detoured via Burton Lane to Spruill Avenue while local traffic will allowed access up to Hackemann.

Westbound traffic, towards North Charleston, will be provided a single lane of traffic traveling at a significantly reduced speed.

The public is asked to exercise caution while driving through and around the area.

