Two men accused of carjacking, chase in Orangeburg County

Investigators have arrested two men accused of a carjacking and a high speed chase in Orangeburg County.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Kaysom Emery and 20-year-old Javier Elmore with attempted murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a crime, and carjacking.

“These individuals started this incident by assaulting a citizen, robbing him of his possessions at gunpoint before stealing his car,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Then, when he tried to flee, they fired multiple shots at him.”

Ravenell said deputies responded to Campus Drive around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday for a report of shots fired in the area.

"As deputies covered on the area, they were informed of a gold-colored vehicle that was involved in the original shots fired call," OCSO officials said.

That vehicle was spotted in front of the deputies making a U-turn, the report states. It then sped off.

According to a report, the subjects in the vehicle led deputies on a chase over Whittaker Parkway and Joe Jeffords Highway before re-entering Orangeburg on Magnolia Street.

"Deputies noted the vehicle was at times traveling at speed in excess of 100 m.p.h," OCSO officials said.

Investigators said the vehicle turned into a neighborhood near the Orangeburg County fairgrounds where the occupants fled after placing the car in reverse.

"The now slow-moving vehicle then struck the brush guard of an approaching patrol car," OCSO officials said."Two of the four fleeing suspects were caught almost immediately."

The victim said that as the subjects took his car, two of them struck the victim in the face with their handguns.

"It was then he was shot at as he attempted to flee," OCSO officials said.

The case is still under investigation, Ravenell said.

