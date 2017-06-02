Quantcast

SLED investigating inmate's death at Lieber Correctional Institution

RIDGEVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the death of an inmate at Lieber Correctional Institution.

According to a statement from the Department of Corrections, the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon.

"We are withholding the name pending notification of next of kin," authorities said."SLED is investigating this incident."

