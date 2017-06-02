Police investigating reported robbery at Goose Creek Title Max

Emergency officials say police are investigating a reported robbery at a Goose Creek Title Max.

The store is on 114 St. James Ave. Several police officers are on the scene.

Viewers say the store has been taped off. We've reached out to police for more information.

This is the second time in two days that police have responded to the area.

On Thursday, police responded to the Wendy's down the street for a shooting that shattered the restaurant's glass doors.

