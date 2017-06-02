Affidavit: 2-month-old boy suffers 16 fractures from child abuse

A man and a woman are behind bars after their child suffered a swollen left leg and several fractures.

Joshua Coker, 27, and Ashley Joyner, 25, have been arrested and charged with unlawful conduct towards a child.

According to an affidavit, between March 15 and May 7, the defendants willfully placed their child at unreasonable risk of physical harm.

On May 8, officers responded to the Medical University of South Carolina regarding a report of suspected child abuse of a newborn.

Officers met with the on-staff social worker who told them that the victim was brought to St. Francis hospital on May 7 because of a swollen leg.

The baby's leg was found to have a fracture, reports say.

After the child was seen at St. Francis, he was transported to MUSC for further treatment.

When examined at MUSC, multiple other fractures were found. The fractures were reported to be in different stages of healing and were found at various areas of his body including the ribs, arm, leg, and shoulder.

The boy suffered from 16 fractures throughout his body. MUSC stated that the fractures were caused by twisting and pulling, and not from an accidental fall.

Lab reports were conducted on the child with no evidence of metabolic bone disease, an affidavit says.

The leg fracture was the oldest of the fractures examined, reports say.

On May 11, the child was taken into Emergency Protective Custody and turned over to CPS to be placed into foster care.

The Department of Social Services opened a case regarding the victim.

