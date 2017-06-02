Clemson wins NCAA Regional opener over UNC Greensboro

Alex Eubanks tossed 7.2 effective innings to lead No. 15 Clemson to a 5-4 win over UNC Greensboro in Game 2 of the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers improved to 40-19, while the Spartans fell to 35-23.

Eubanks (7-5) earned the win by allowing seven hits, three runs and one walk with five strikeouts. Pat Krall pitched the ninth inning to record his first save of the season. Spartan starter Bryce Hensley (7-8) suffered the loss, as he yielded five hits, four runs (three earned) and four walks with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched.

Caleb Webster hit his first career home run in the fourth inning to give the Spartans a 1-0 lead, then the Tigers responded with four two-out runs in the fifth inning. Weston Jackson delivered with a two-run single to give Clemson the lead. Andrew Cox then brought home two more runs on an infield single and error on the play.

Cesar Trejo belted a solo homer in the seventh inning, then Michael Goss hit a two-out, run-scoring single in the top of the eighth inning to narrow Clemson’s lead to one run. Logan Davidson answered with a two-out, run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning. Trejo hit his second solo homer of the game in the ninth inning to cut the Tigers’ lead in half before Krall closed the game for the Tigers.

Clemson moves into the winners’ bracket to play No. 2 seed Vanderbilt on Saturday at 7 p.m., on ESPN3.