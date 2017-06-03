Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/2)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 0-4 with a walk and 2 K's in a 7-5 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .272 with 11 HR's and 25 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 2-3 with a HR, 3 RBI and 2 runs scored Yankees in a 7-5 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .288 with 13 HR's and 37 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 1-5 with a double (9), a run scored, an RBI and 2 K's in a 13-3 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .271 with 4 HR's and 18 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 3-2 win over Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA and 6 K's in 8 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-4 with a K in a 10-2 loss to Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .239 with 4 HR's and 10 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 7-5 win over Charlotte. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 9.64 ERA and 7 K's in 4.2 innings.