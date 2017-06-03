Multiple fire agencies responding to multi-alarm at James Island apartment complex

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.

According to dispatch, a call came in around 12:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon for a structure fire at the EME Apartment complex in the 1800 block of Central Park Road.

The City of Charleston Fire Department, James Island Fire Department, and St. Andrews Fire Department are all currently on the scene.

We are working to gather more information. Check back for more details as this is a developing story.

