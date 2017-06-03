Colleton Co. deputies investigating shooting, one dead

The SC American Red Cross says that more than 25 people are displaced after an apartment fire destroyed 12 apartments on James Island.More >>
The SC American Red Cross says that more than 25 people are displaced after an apartment fire destroyed 12 apartments on James Island.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Stall High School on Tuesday.More >>
Investigators have arrested a 17-year-old boy accused of bringing a gun to Stall High School on Tuesday.More >>
Tigers move on to face Vanderbilt on SaturdayMore >>
Tigers move on to face Vanderbilt on SaturdayMore >>