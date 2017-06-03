Colleton Co. deputies investigating shooting, one dead

Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.

On Saturday just after midnight, Colleton County Dispatch received a call reference to a shooting that occurred at 27 Nunuville Rd. in Walterboro.

Deputies responded and located a male victim deceased from an apparent gunshot wound to the head, they say.

The sheriff’s office believes that the incident was drug related and drugs were found at the scene.

Two suspects have been apprehended in this case, Corey Niko Sanders, 25, and Dana Castillo Martinez, 37, according to Lt. Benton with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

The suspects are incarcerated at the Colleton County Detention Center. A bond hearing has not been scheduled at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation by the Colleton County Sheriff's Office.

If anyone has any information on the shooting on Nunuville Road contact the Colleton County Sheriff's Office (843) 549-2211 or Crime Stoppers at (843) 554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.