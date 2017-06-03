Red Cross: 44 residents displaced after James Island apartment fire

The SC American Red Cross says that 44 residents, of EME Apartments, are displaced after an apartment fire destroyed 12 apartments on James Island.

American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are assisting the residents of 12 apartments, which are located on Central Park Road on James Island, after the complex was damaged by a fire Saturday afternoon.

The Red Cross is working with partners, including emergency management and Charleston Fire Department, to assess the needs of the families and is in the process of opening a shelter. The shelter, which will be open as of 4:30 p.m., is located at James Island Recreation Complex, 1088 Quail Drive. At the shelter, the Red Cross is providing residents a safe place to stay, meals, and other services.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States, according to the Red Cross. Last year in South Carolina, the Red Cross helped more than 6,500 people after home fires.

The Red Cross is asking people to resolve to be ready by taking two simple steps that can help save lives: check their existing smoke alarms and practice fire drills at home. Every household should develop a fire escape plan and practice it several times a year and at different times of the day. Install smoke alarms on every level of the home, inside bedrooms and outside sleeping areas. Test them every month and replace the batteries when needed.

