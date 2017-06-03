Gun violence awareness rallies held nationwide

People across the nation are coming together this weekend and wearing orange for gun violence awareness.

Friday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day.

On Saturday, the Charleston chapter of the Moms Demand Action held a rally in North Charleston on Reynolds Avenue.

They also marched around town with other gun violence prevention groups to encourage others to join the cause and support gun law reform.

On average, 93 people are killed with guns everyday according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Several personally impacted by gun violence rallied today in addition to other who want to see a change when it comes to gun legislation in South Carolina.

There was also a rally in Summerville.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.