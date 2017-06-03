Charleston Mayor releases statement after fire at James Island apartment complex

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg released a statement after a fire displaced 44 residents at EME Apartments on James Island.

"Thanks to the fine work of firefighters and other emergency responders from across the area, the fire today at EME Apartments was brought to an end with no lives lost, and that's a blessing we're all grateful for. However, this fire has left more than forty of our friends and neighbors without a home tonight, including many who've been forced to relocate to an emergency Red Cross shelter at the city's James Island Recreation Center. So, I would ask all our citizens to join Sandy and me in keeping these displaced families in our thoughts and prayers, and to stand ready to help provide necessary assistance in the days and weeks ahead." -- Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg