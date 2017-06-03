Cane Bay's Roderick picks USC

Cane Bay rising senior quarterback RJ Roderick is headed to South Carolina to play college football. The Cobra standout announced his decision Saturday on Twitter.

"I will be furthering my education, maturing into manhood and pursuing my football career at the University of South Carolina!" Roderick tweeted.

Although he's considered one of the top quarterbacks in the Lowcountry heading into the 2017 season, Roderick was recruited by the Gamecocks to play safety. He's said he's planning on graduating from Cane Bay in December and joining the team in time for Spring workouts.

Roderick had received offers from 21 other schools,including N.C. State, Virginia and The Citadel.

The two-way star helped lead Cane Bay to a 10-2 record in 2016.