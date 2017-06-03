Battery settle for 4-4 draw against Louisville City

The first place Charleston Battery drew, 4-4, with Louisville City FC Saturday night at MUSC Health Stadium.

Saturday’s match was Charleston’s first at MUSC Health Stadium in two weeks. After five consecutive matches at home, Head Coach Mike Anhaeuser was pleased with his side’s effort.

“To score four goals after having the roadtrip that we had, I’m going to take a lot of positives out of tonight,” said Anhaeuser. They’re a top team and they always play us tough, so we’re going to take the point and look ahead to next weekend.

Romario Williams, Maikel Chang, and Ricky Garbanzo scored the Battery’s goals in the Eastern Conference clash. Williams scored his ninth and tenth goals of the season to give Charleston an early two-goal lead pull himself level with Dane Kelly for top scorer in the league.

Williams’ second goal was worthy of a goal of the week nomination. The Jamaican center forward turned with the ball in the top half of the attacking third and ran at the back four. After beating defender, Sean Reynolds, with a quick step-over, Williams smashed a shot into the top corner of goalkeeper Greg Ranjitsingh’s goal.

“As a forward you live for those moments when you get yourself 1v1 with a center back on their heels,” said Williams of the opportunity. “I just decided to go at him and I was able to create space and get off a wonderful strike that went in.”

Three of Louisville’s four goals, including the third which was an own goal, were deflected in by Battery players; but George Davis IV scored a screamer of his own in the 60th minute to pull Louisville within a goal at the time. Davis IV snaked his way through the Battery defense before curling a left-footed effort in at Odisnel Cooper’s back post to score his team-high fourth goal.

The Battery remain in first place with a three point lead on second place Tampa Bay following the draw with Louisville City FC. Charleston will meet long-time rival Richmond Kickers next Saturday, June 3 on Hometown Heroes Night at MUSC Health Stadium.



-per Charleston Battery