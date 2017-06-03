RiverDogs blank Drive 5-0

Charleston right fielder Isiah Gilliam homered for the second consecutive night and lefty Phillip Diehl logged five scoreless frames as the Charleston RiverDogs broke open a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth to blank Greenville, 5-0, on Saturday night at Fluor Field.

Gilliam’s sixth home run of the season tied Estevan Florial for the team lead and capped a three-run sixth for the RiverDogs who had managed just three hits off Greenville starter Kyle Hart (1-1, 2.42) to open the night. Ben Ruta singled for one of his three hits on the evening before scoring from first on an RBI double down the right field line driven off the bat of second baseman Angel Aguilar on an 0-2 count to make it 1-0 RiverDogs. After Hart struck out Florial on the next play, he departed the ballgame before Gilliam welcomed reliever Algenis Martinez by serving up a two-run fly to right field for his second homer at Fluor Field on the weekend.

The victory snapped a season-long four-game losing skid for the RiverDogs (27-28) who subsequently knocked Greenville (34-21) out of a four-game winning streak.

Oswaldo Cabrera made it 4-0 Charleston after leading off the seventh inning with a solo homer to right field. Eight RiverDogs all collected hits as the Charleston club pounded out ten total in just their third multi-home run game of the season.

Brandon Wagner extended the advantage to 5-0 in the eighth when he brought home Florial who doubled down the line in left to lead off the frame.

Diehl (6-1, 3.79) scattered four hits across his five shutout innings. The Cincinnati, Ohio native struck out five while walking two to bounce back from his roughest outing of the year when he yielded eight runs across just two innings in his previous start against Greenville last Sunday at Riley Park.

Raynel Espinal and Garrett Mundell combined to finish out the third shutout victory of the season.





-per Charleston RiverDogs