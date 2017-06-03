Dunlap, Quinn hold annual football camp at Ft. Dorchester

For the 6th straight year, Ft. Dorchester alums Carlos Dunlap and Robert Quinn returned to their alma mater on Saturday morning to host their annual kids football camp.

Hundreds of youngsters, ages 6-14, were on hand to learn some of the basic skills of the game and to get a chance to spend some time with some of their favorite NFL players. Dunlap is entering his 8th season with the Cincinnati Bengals while Quinn is going into his 7th season with the Los Angeles Rams.

In addition to the former Patriot stars, Goose Creek and South Carolina alum Brandon Shell was also on hand to lend his support to the cause.

What started out 6 years ago as a quick Saturday afternoon camp has evolved into a whole weekend of family fun put on by the Lowcountry natives. Dunlap and Quinn hosted a family fun day at Ft. Dorchester on Friday afternoon before holding the camp on Saturday.

The camp itself continues to grow as well. This year, a cheer leading section was added to get more girls involved in the days activities.