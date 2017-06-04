Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/3)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-5 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a K in a 7-0 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .270 with 12 HR's and 26 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with a walk and a K in a 7-0 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 13 HR's and 37 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - Did not play in a 10-4 loss to Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .271 with 4 HR's and 18 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 6-5 loss to Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA and 6 K's in 8 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 1-4 with a run scored and a K in a 12-4 win over Tennessee. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .240 with 4 HR's and 10 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Pitched 1.2 innings giving up 3 hits, 3 runs (1 earned) with a walk and a K in an 11-5 loss to Jupiter. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 8.53 ERA and 8 K's in 6.1 innings.