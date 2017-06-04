Police: Man surrenders to police after accidental shooting

North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in after a Saturday night shooting that left a woman wounded.

Willie Robinson, 21, is charged with unlawfully carrying a handgun, according to an incident report. Police say Robinson surrendered to police Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Investigators learned that Robinson was playing with the gun in the back seat of a vehicle when it accidentally went off, according to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Police responded Saturday night shortly before midnight to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, the report states.

When they arrived on the scene, police found the victim in the front seat of a Honda suffering from a gunshot wound to the back, the report states. The victim was transported to Trident Hospital.

The victim told police there were three people in the car at the time of the incident and said the four of them had gone to a fast food restaurant to get something to eat before dropping off one of the passengers in a nearby neighborhood.

A witness on the scene told police he heard a gunshot and saw three people, two men and a woman, exiting the vehicle and running away.

A second witness said he saw the victim drive around the corner in a silver car while he was in the restaurant parking lot, the report states. He told police the driver was on the phone and drove over the curb and stopped after hitting a fence. When he approached the car, he heard the driver screaming for help and called police, the report states.

A third witness told police he was crossing Ashley Phosphate on foot when he heard a pop and saw a young man running away. The witness said the man was saying, "I can't believe it went off," the report states.

Police say they determined the shooting to have been an accident after speaking to Robinson and the other people who fled the vehicle.

The gun went off as they approached the restaurant's drive-through window, striking the victim, Pryor said.

Robinson told police he threw the gun away in a dumpster, but when police went to the dumpster to retrieve the weapon, they learned the dumpster had been emptied Monday morning, the report states.

