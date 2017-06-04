Woman injured in North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday morning.

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Rd.

When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the front seat of a Honda suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, there were at least three passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police say the other two fled from the scene before police arrived.

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.

