Quantcast

Woman injured in North Charleston shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Woman injured in North Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday morning. 

Shortly before midnight, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 2500 block of Ashley Phosphate Rd. 

When they arrived on the scene, they found the victim in the front seat of a Honda suffering from a gunshot wound. 

According to police, there were at least three passengers inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting.  Police say the other two fled from the scene before police arrived. 

The victim was taken to Trident Hospital for treatment. 

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWS LocalNEWSMore>>

  • City of Charleston Fire releases more information after fire displaces 44 residents.

    City of Charleston Fire releases more information after fire displaces 44 residents.

    Saturday, June 3 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-06-04 01:24:42 GMT
    Source: City of Charleston Fire DepartmentSource: City of Charleston Fire Department

    Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.

    More >>

    Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.

    More >>

  • Colleton Co. deputies investigating shooting, one dead

    Colleton Co. deputies investigating shooting, one dead

    Sunday, June 4 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-06-04 15:00:06 GMT
    Source: Colleton County Sheriff’s OfficeSource: Colleton County Sheriff’s Office

    Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.

    More >>

    Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.

    More >>

  • One killed in West Ashley accident

    One killed in West Ashley accident

    Sunday, June 4 2017 10:27 AM EDT2017-06-04 14:27:42 GMT

    Charleston Police are investigating a fatal accident in West Ashley Sunday morning.  Officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way around 3:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle collided with two trees on the passenger side. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle.  The passenger was taken to MUSC, where he later died from his injuries.  The driver received minor injuries.  The name of the passenger killed has no...

    More >>

    Charleston Police are investigating a fatal accident in West Ashley Sunday morning.  Officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way around 3:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle collided with two trees on the passenger side. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle.  The passenger was taken to MUSC, where he later died from his injuries.  The driver received minor injuries.  The name of the passenger killed has no...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly