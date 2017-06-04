One killed in West Ashley accident

Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Colleton County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one man deceased.More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a fatal accident in West Ashley Sunday morning. Officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way around 3:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle collided with two trees on the passenger side. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle. The passenger was taken to MUSC, where he later died from his injuries. The driver received minor injuries. The name of the passenger killed has no...More >>
Charleston Police are investigating a fatal accident in West Ashley Sunday morning. Officers responded to an accident at the intersection of Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way around 3:35 a.m. Police say a vehicle collided with two trees on the passenger side. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle. The passenger was taken to MUSC, where he later died from his injuries. The driver received minor injuries. The name of the passenger killed has no...More >>