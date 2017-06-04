Victim in fatal West Ashley crash identified, Driver facing charges

Authorities have identified the man killed Sunday in an early morning crash in which another man is facing charges.

Charles Fred Clute IV, 26, of Charleston, died at MUSC from multiple injuries, according to Charleston County Deputy Coroner Sara Senn.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash at approximately 3:35 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Bantry Circle and Bluewater Way, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Ryan Keith Scott, 25, was arrested and charged with Felony DUI and Reckless Vehicular Homicide, Francis said.

Police say the vehicle collided with two trees on the passenger side. This caused extensive damage to the vehicle and caused Clute, the passenger, to be ejected. He was transported to St. Francis and then to MUSC where he died from his injuries.

The driver received minor injuries.

