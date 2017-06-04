WATCH LIVE: Ariana Grande's Manchester benefit concert

The benefit concert will take place Sunday in Manchester, England. (Source: @ArianaGrande/Twitter/CNN)

Ariana Grande's benefit concert for Manchester, England is still scheduled Sunday following the terrorist attacks in London Saturday.

Less than 24 hours after new terror attacks in London, Ariana Grande’s benefit concert for Manchester, England, is going forward as scheduled.

The pop singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, said in a statement that not only will Sunday's “One Love Manchester” show go on, but it will do so “with greater purpose.”

“After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honor those lost, injured, and affected. We plan to honor them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear,” the statement read.

Manchester Police say security will be increased at the benefit concert as several big name artists in addition to Grande, including Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus, take the stage.

Tickets to the benefit concert sold out within six minutes.

According to CNN, proceeds from the concert will be donated to the “We Love Manchester Emergency Fund” to help victims and families affected by the suicide bombing that occurred at Grande's concert in May. Twenty-two people were killed and dozens were injured following Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena, CNN reported.

