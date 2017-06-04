Community reacting after man assaults 12-year-old boy at North Charleston store

North Charleston community leaders are reacting after they say a store employee assaulted a 12-year-old boy.

The incident happened at Uncle Sam's Mart at 33303 Spruill Avenue.

The boy's mother, Djaris Porcher, says that her son suffered a broken leg.

Azmi Abdelrahman, 19, was arrested and charged with third degree assault and battery.

Abdelrahman is back at the store where it happened and he admitted to kicking the boy.

We reached out to police for more information about this incident.

