Quantcast

Summerville Fire responding to apartment fire - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Breaking

Summerville Fire responding to apartment fire

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Johanna Wilson Source: Johanna Wilson
Source: Laurie Dedes-Dubose Source: Laurie Dedes-Dubose
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Firefighters with the Summerville Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, they confirm.

The fire is at Summer Pine Apartments on Diana Court in Summerville.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly