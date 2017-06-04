Clemson stays alive, tops UNCG 6-3

Logan Davidson’s two-run homer in the seventh inning lifted No. 15 Clemson to a 6-3 victory over UNC Greensboro in the Clemson Regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tigers improved to 41-20, while the Spartans’ season ended with a 36-24 record.

Ben Spitznagel hit a run-scoring double as part of the Spartans’ three-run third inning. Seth Beer led off the fourth inning with his 16th home run of the season, then Reed Rohlman lofted a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. Kyle Wilkie led off the seventh inning with his third single of the game and scored on Davidson’s towering home run, his 12th long ball of the year, that gave Clemson a 4-3 lead. Rohlman also scored on a wild pitch in the seventh inning and Davidson added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

Owen Griffith (1-2) earned his first win as a Tiger by pitching the final 4.1 innings. Spartan starter Dan Loats (8-3) suffered the loss, as he yielded seven hits, four runs (three earned) and one walk with four strikeouts in 6.1 innings pitched.

Clemson plays Vanderbilt on Sunday at approximately 10 p.m., on ESPN3.



-per Clemson Athletics