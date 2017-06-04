RiverDogs Destroy Drive, 17-0

Six RiverDogs collected multi-hit games and five had multiple RBI as the Charleston offense pounded out 17 hits to blank Greenville 17-0 as the Charleston RiverDogs shut out the Drive for the second consecutive game on Sunday evening at Fluor Field.

Shortstop Diego Castillo went 2-for-4 including slugging his first home run of the season while compiling 4 RBI for the first time in his professional career. First baseman Dalton Blaser went 4-for-5 from the nine-spot with his first RiverDogs homer to help bring home four while Hoy Jun Park had a 2-for-4 day that included hustling out an inside-the-park homer in the fourth to run his longball total up to four.

The win marked the largest margin of victory of the season for the RiverDogs (28-28) as the club posted their second-highest run and hit totals of the year. It was the first time that three RiverDogs batters homered in a game.

Jio Orozco (3-3, 5.21) and Adonis Rosa combined for a five-hit shutout. Charleston’s starter fanned eight to pitch around four walks as Rosa was credited with his second save after allowing just two hits across four frames.

Charleston put the game out of reach early for Greenville (34-22), starting with a solo fly by Castillo with one out in the top of the first. After Blake Rutherford walked and Angel Aguilar doubled to put runners at second and third, Donny Sands roped a long single of the monster in left to make it 3-0 RiverDogs.

After two, the tarp would come onto the field to delay the game for 43 minutes before Charleston jumped on Greenville starter Logan Boyd (7-2, 4.03) immediately out the break for two more runs, going on to add at least two runs in each of the next four frames.

In the fourth, he RiverDogs stretched the lead to 7-0 when Park roped a base hit to centerfield that Steven Reveles fanned on while slipping on the grass that allowed the ball to roll all the way to the wall for a two-run inside-the-park trip around the bases.

In the fifth, Charleston batted around to add five more on six hits, jumping all over reliever Hunter Smith to extend the advantage to 12-0. In the sixth, Blaser uncorked a three-run shot that made it 15-0. In the eighth, righty Dakota Smith walked the bases full before Castillo dropped a single into right-center that catapulted Charleston to the 17-0 advantage.



-per Charleston RiverDogs