Summerville police investigating homicide at apartment complex

Summerville police investigating homicide at apartment complex, suspect in custody

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: Shante Champaigne Source: Shante Champaigne
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Police with the Summerville Police Department say they are investigating a homicide at an apartment complex, they say.

The incident happened at 1225 Boonehill Road, The Gates of Summerville Apartments.

Officers said they received the call at 8:39 p.m.

Summerville police have a suspect in custody, they say.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

