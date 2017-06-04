Quantcast

Dispatch: Mount Pleasant police responding to reported shooting - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Dispatch: Mount Pleasant police responding to reported shooting

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department are responding to a reported shooting, according to dispatch.

The incident is in the 200 block of 4th Avenue, they say.

At this time, it is unknown if injuries are involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly