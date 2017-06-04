Mt. Pleasant Police investigate shot fired into home

Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.More >>
Starting Monday morning lanes will be temporarily closed along US-17 in Georgetown County.More >>
North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in after a Saturday night shooting that left a woman wounded.More >>
North Charleston Police say a man turned himself in after a Saturday night shooting that left a woman wounded.More >>
Mount Pleasant investigators are trying to determine who fired a shot into a home late Sunday night.More >>
Mount Pleasant investigators are trying to determine who fired a shot into a home late Sunday night.More >>
Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville apartment complex.More >>
Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville apartment complex.More >>
Palmetto Disaster Recovery will be all across the Lowcountry as well as the rest of the state to assist the victims of Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.More >>
Palmetto Disaster Recovery will be all across the Lowcountry as well as the rest of the state to assist the victims of Hurricane Matthew, according to a news release.More >>