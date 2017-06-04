Mt. Pleasant Police investigate shot fired into home

Mount Pleasant investigators are trying to determine who fired a shot into a home late Sunday night.

Police responded at approximately 11:05 p.m. to a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue, an incident report states.

One of the residents told police his wife and child were asleep and he was half-asleep when the shot was fired.

Investigators say the shot went through the kitchen window and into the living room, where they recovered what appeared to be a flattened, broken hollow-point bullet from a pistol caliber round, the report states.

Police also found a gouge in a tree in the back yard of the home which led them to a home on the next street over where they located a cartridge and a spent shell casing in the driveway of that home, the report states. Police say the residents of that home denied any involvement in the incident.

None of the residents in the home that had been fired upon was injured, investigators say.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

