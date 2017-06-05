Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (6/4)

MLB

American League

Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 1-4 with a run scored and 2 K's in a 3-2 loss to Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .269 with 12 HR's and 26 RBI.

Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 1-4 with a HR, 2 RBI, a run scored and a K in a 3-2 win over the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .283 with 14 HR's and 39 RBI

National League

Matt Wieters, C, Washington Nationals - 2-3 with a HR, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored and a walk in an 11-10 win over Oakland. The Stratford alum is batting .278 with 5 HR's and 20 RBI

Asher Wojciechowski, SP, Cincinnati Reds - Did not pitch in a 13-8 loss to Atlanta. The Beaufort alum is 1-0 with a 5.63 ERA and 6 K's in 8 innings. He's 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA and 29 K's in 25.2 innings in AAA.

AA

Southern League

Nick Ciuffo, C, Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays) - 0-3 with an RBI in a 5-2 win over Jacksonville. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .235 with 4 HR's and 11 RBI.

High-A

Florida State League

James Reeves, SP, Tampa Yankees (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 9-1 win over Jupiter. The Ashley Ridge alum is 0-0 with 1 save, a 8.53 ERA and 8 K's in 6.1 innings.