Bond denied for suspected triggerman in fatal Summerville shooting

Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.

Officers say 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney is being housed at the Summerville Detention Center after a man was found dead Sunday night.

Pinckney was found on scene when officers responded to the Gates of Summerville Apartments, formerly the Somerset Apartments, around 8:39 p.m.

The suspect received no bond for his murder charge and was given a $100,000 surety bond on his weapons charge.

The identity of the shooting victim has yet not been released.

