Quantcast

Bond denied for suspected triggerman in fatal Summerville shooti - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Bond denied for suspected triggerman in fatal Summerville shooting

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Pinckney) (Source: Pinckney)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Bond has been denied for the man charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.

Officers say 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney is being housed at the Summerville Detention Center after a man was found dead Sunday night. 

Pinckney was found on scene when officers responded to the Gates of Summerville Apartments, formerly the Somerset Apartments, around 8:39 p.m. 

The suspect received no bond for his murder charge and was given a $100,000 surety bond on his weapons charge. 

The identity of the shooting victim has yet not been released. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly