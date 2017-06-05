Man arrested at Summerville apartment complex after fatal shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.

Officers say 21-year-old Wayne Pinckney is being housed at the Summerville Detention Center after a man was found dead Sunday night.

Pinckney was found on scene when officers responded to the Gates of Summerville Apartments, formerly the Somerset Apartments, around 8:39 a.m.

The suspect will have a bond hearing at Summerville Municipal Court Monday at 10 a.m. Nick Santanna with the Summerville Police Department says a photo of him will be released later Monday.

The identity of the shooting victim has yet not been released.

