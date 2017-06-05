Man arrested at Summerville apartment complex after fatal shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.More >>
A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of a Summerville Apartment complex.More >>
Police with the Summerville Police Department have been seen putting up crime tap at an apartment complex.More >>
Police with the Summerville Police Department have been seen putting up crime tap at an apartment complex.More >>
Firefighters with the Summerville Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, they confirm. The fire is at Summer Pine Apartments on Diana Court in Summerville. This is a developing story. Check back for details. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Firefighters with the Summerville Fire Department are responding to an apartment fire, they confirm. The fire is at Summer Pine Apartments on Diana Court in Summerville. This is a developing story. Check back for details. Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
Fire crews are currently working to extinguish an apartment fire on James Island.More >>
A father and son were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday evening in Cross.More >>
A father and son were rescued from a sinking boat Sunday evening in Cross.More >>